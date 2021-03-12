Summerville extends mask mandate

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville has voted to extend the face covering ordinance through April 8.

The ordinance states:

All owners or employers of restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and Town buildings and indoor facilities in the Town must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public or other employees. While the general public is not required to wear mask pursuant to this Ordinance, every business entity has the right to require face mask before entry.