Summerville Farmers Market returns to normal operations this weekend

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville announced on Wednesday that the Summerville Farmers Market will resume normal operations on Saturday, August 8.

The market takes place at Town Hall every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It runs August to November.

In accordance with Governor McMaster’s and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance, masks will be required at the market.

Other measures to mitigate COVID-19 spread, such as social distancing, will be implemented as well.