Summerville Fire and Rescue accepting applications for Citizens Fire Academy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue is inviting locals to a first-hand look at how firefighters protect and serve their community.



For the fourth year, they will be offering free classes for their Citizens Fire Academy.



“The more citizens we have who understand what we do, the better the outcome is for us,” said Capt. Ben Woods of Summerville Fire and Rescue.



The seven-week non-certification program teaches residents everything from the equipment to how officials respond to emergency calls.



“We use it as a way to let them see what their local fire department does for them,” said Woods.



“When the participants from the academy come out with us we get to show a little bit of what we do,” explained Wes Carter, an engineer for Summerville Fire and Rescue.



“It really gives them a better understanding so when they see all the fire trucks show up at a fire, they know why they need so many people,” said Woods.



Classes will meet once a week ‪from October 22nd to December 4th‬

“It’s for fun and for community evolvement,” Woods said.



While this program won’t offer employment, it gives residents a look at real experience. Its also been known to spark the interest of potential future firefighters.



“We’ve have young and even older people sign up trying to get a better understanding of what we do here and make sure it’s the right job choice for them,” explained Woods.



“If they’re young enough and they’re wanting to do it, they can go through our recruit school — we also have an explorer program where we’ve hired recruits. It helps us in the long run,” said Carter.



The deadline for this program is ‪September 30th.‬ You can find an application through the link here.