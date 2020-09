SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to a kitchen fire Tuesday morning.

Crews said the fire happened in the oven where a cake covered in plastic had been stored prior to the oven being turned on to cook.

The residents responded quickly to extinguish the fire before Summerville Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

“The smoke alarms sounded and alerted the homeowner, and their quick actions prevented any further damage,” the department said.

No injuries were reported.