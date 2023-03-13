SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Waring IV will say goodbye in June after over 30 years in the service.

Waring began as a volunteer firefighter in 1992 and quickly rose through the ranks of the Charleston Fire Department before being appointed Chief of Summerville Fire & Rescue in 2011.

Throughout his career, Waring made many lasting changes at the departments. He assisted with improvements at the Charleston Fire Department after the Sofa Superstore Fire, oversaw the construction of four Summerville fire stations, established a special operations team to ensure Summerville Fire & Rescue could respond to all hazards, and developed a recruit training school.

Waring plans to stay in Summerville with his wife and their three children, where he will continue to serve the community “in different capacities.”