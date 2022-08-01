SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you interested in learning how a local fire department operates?

Summerville Fire and Rescue is accepting applications for its Citizens Fire Academy, giving people within the community a better understanding of the jobs and tasks firefighters perform on a day-to-day basis.

The 2022 Citizens Fire Academy is open to Summerville residents who are aged 21 and older.

Classes will begin on October 18, 2022, and last until December 7, 2022. “Most classes are on Tuesday nights except for October 22 (station tours) and December 7 (graduation),” said Battalion Chief Ben Woods.

Those interested can apply by clicking here, or you can stop by Summerville Fire & Rescue headquarters at 300 West 2nd North Street to fill out an application in person.

Battalion Chief Woods said there are limited openings, so those who want to participate should apply soon. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, September 14.