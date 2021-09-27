Summerville Fire & Rescue receives grant to purchase fire investigation kits

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville received a $2,658 fire prevention grant that will be used to assist in fire investigations.

The grant, which comes from FM Global – one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers, was presented to Capt. Jeremiah D. Lee of Summerville Fire and Rescue.

It will be used to assist with fire investigations to help officials more efficiently investigate and determine the cause of a fire.

Specifically, Summerville Fire and Rescue said the grants would be used to purchase investigation kits for team members.

“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice present – manager of the fire prevention grant program. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fires from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”

FM Global has contributed millions in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the world, including several South Carolina organizations.