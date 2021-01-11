Summerville Fire & Rescue welcomes first female captain

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a historic moment for the Summerville Fire & Rescue team.

Jennifer Jaggers, who has worked in the department for eight years, was recently promoted to captain, making her the first female captain since the agency was established.

“This is a historic event for the department with Captain Jaggars becoming the first female captain within the department since its establishment,” said Summerville Public Information Officer, Mary Edwards.

Captain Jaggars, who grew up in Simmerville, is the Emergency Medical Coordinator and will be responsible for the department’s medical program.

She’s also a paramedic with Dorchester County EMS.