SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks celebration due to severe weather in the area.

The festival was supposed to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Gahagan Park.

Severe thunderstorms moving across the area forced officials to cancel the celebration.

A make-up date has not been scheduled as of 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more details become available.