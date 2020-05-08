Summerville Food Bank needs your donations to feed families in need

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Food Bank is asking for your help feeding local families in need.

Many families cannot get the food they need due to the pandemic and are turning to food banks and blessing boxes for help.

Because of the rise in demand, many food banks say they need your help keeping shelves stocked as their supply dwindles with more families reaching out for assistance.

“We’ve filled them every month, but it’s kind of been costing more of our internal funds to do that and we’re really looking for the community to really step in and help out so we can take care of those that are really in need,” said Abraham Belanger, pastor and founder with the Summerville Food Bank.

You can help by donating unexpired, non-perishable items to the food bank. You can also donate online.