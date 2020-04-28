SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville held its first essential farm goods market on Saturday which kicked off with extra precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those attending the scaled-down market were encouraged to wear masks and foot traffic was directed one way. Vendors were also spread out and each family was asked to send only one person to shop.

“It’s a scaled back version of the normal farmer’s market, so instead of having craft vendors, prepared food vendors and people that grow produce, we have just the farmers and meat and dairy,” said Amy Evans with Summerville Parks and Recreation.

The essential farm goods market will be held every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Summerville’s Town Hall.

Summerville leaders encourage people to pre-order.