Summerville High School bus driver under investigation for allegedly texting student

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating after a Dorchester School District Two (DD2) bus driver was accused of inappropriately texting a 15-year-old student.

According to DCSO, the uncle of a Summerville High School student took his phone “for disciplinary reasons.” While going through the phone, the uncle said he found hundreds of text messages between his nephew and the bus driver.

The driver allegedly asked several times if anyone was home, if he could come over, and if he could take the student out to eat and go to a movie.

In the messages, the driver also asked the student multiple times “to purchase weed off of him” and said that he was also texting other students on the bus.

The report did not indicate who the bus driver is, nor what bus route he drives. It is unclear whether the driver is still working for the district.

DD2 provided the following statement to News 2:

“The district was made aware of allegations of a bus driver sending texts to a students that Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. District staff is fully cooperating in the investigation.”

