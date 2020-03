SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a prank call.

A spokeswoman for Dorchester District 2 told News 2 the school was put on a soft lockdown following a prank 911 call that was made from the school around 9:00 a.m.

Summerville Police say two arrests were made. It is unclear if those arrests were students at the school or not.

We are working to learn more. Count on 2 for updates.