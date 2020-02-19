Summerville High School’s head football coach, Joe Call, announces resignation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville High School’s head football coach announced he is stepping down.

Joe Call, who is the grandson of the late John McKissick, made the announcement this week calling the move a personal decision.

He took over as head football coach in February 2016 after Coach McKissick retired in July 2015.

“There are not enough words to describe what Summerville High School and the Town of Summerville has meant to my family and me,” he said. “My grandparents moved here nearly 70 years ago and helped mold this town and this school into what it is today.”

Call was born and raised in the Town of Summerville and spent 17 years of his professional career as a teacher and coach.

“After a lot of prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to end that time here and resign from my position as head football coach,” he said.

Call said he and his wife discussed the move at length and said, “although it is tough, I know in my heart it is the right decision.”