Summerville hopes to increase business revenue by expanding town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville is hoping to increase business revenues by increasing the size of the town, specifically in the Nexton area.

As the Nexton area continues to grow, the Town of Summerville is making a move to try and annex more properties into the town.

A major project in Nexton is already in Summerville town limits. The Lowcountry Conference Center and Hilton Garden Inn Homewood Suites in Summerville is hiring about 100 people, beginning next week.

Summerville wants to see more businesses like this in town limits. Town council is considering allowing businesses who annex into the town to slowly pay their business taxes to the city over a few years.

The first year is 100% abatement of the business license tax, the second year is 66% the third year 33% and then the fourth year they pay 100% percent of the business license tax,” said Michael Lisle, Summerville Economic Dev. Coordinator.

A focus right now is new businesses in Nexton Square. Lisle says the town offers more emergency services to businesses that annex into Summerville.

Town officials say the incentives could be back on the agenda in February and actually in place over the next few months.