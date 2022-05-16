SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville and the community of Nexton will host a Bluegrass Brunch on May 22.

The event will bring Southern Flavor Bluegrass Band to Brown Family Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for a free concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

Leashed dogs are welcome as well.

Food and drinks will be available from the following food trucks:

Wabi Sabi

Dean’s Meaner Wieners

Tap Truck Charleston

Coolers/outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Click here for more information.