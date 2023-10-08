SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A little taste of Italy came to Summerville on Sunday for their annual Italian Feast Festival.

“We’re here at the festival today and we’re doing a four-course tasting menu,” personal chef, Vince Dodson said.

Dodson is a personal chef and was one of the food vendors at the Italian Feast Festival.

He served up special Italian dishes.

Dodson said, “It’s incredible. We have fresh crepes to order as well with a coffee espresso sauce. We have our bundt cakes. For this time of the year, we do cranberry and orange.”

Dodson is coming to the festival this year also trying to break a personal record.

“We did 233 plates last year hopefully we do 250,” Dodson said.

There were also performances from Dorchester District 2 students, all pointing back to Italian heritage and culture.

However, the most important part of the day was the purpose of the festival.

“100% of the proceeds go to the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation,” DD2 Superintendent Shane Robbins said.

The Dorchester Two Educational Foundation serves as a fund to further the resources for learning in DD2.

Leaders of the district say days like this are what makes them so proud to be a part of the Dorchester County community.

Robbins said, “This is an amazing opportunity to tie the community and the school district together. This is one of the things that makes this community special, is our ability to partner and collaborate and spend good quality time together.”