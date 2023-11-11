SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is hosting its 9th annual Summerville Sweet Tea Half Marathon & 10K on Saturday.

Races will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 in downtown Summerville’s Hutchinson Square. Over 500 runners are expected to participate.

“We’re thrilled to host the Sweet Tea Half Marathon & 10K for the ninth consecutive year,” said

Amy Evans, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This has become a beloved tradition for runners.

We’re proud to showcase our town’s natural beauty and southern hospitality.”

The courses take the scenic route through Summerville’s parks, bike trails and historic downtown districts.

The Town of Summerville says they are welcoming all runners, volunteers, spectators and community members to another successful race weekend.

For more information, click here