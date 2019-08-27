Summerville joins lawsuit against makers of opioids

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Over the last decade, thousands of prescriptions have been dispensed in Dorchester County.

On Friday, the city of Summerville had voted unanimously to join a class-action lawsuit against makers of opioids.

Statistics collected by the city indicate that in 2017 there were over one hundred thousand opioid prescriptions dispensed.

Officials and residents believe this to be a problem in Summerville.

The city is now joining a lawsuit against the makers of the drug along with North Charleston and Charleston.

Ruling by a judge for this lawsuit is said to be taking place early this week.

According to residents, this ruling would be a great thing for Summerville.

These addictive drugs are not only affecting adults but also community youth.

“Rather than being part of a martial arts team or a fishing team, they got their own team, a drug team. In that sort of team, the head guys are usually older and they manipulate the whole deal,” says Marc Deschenes, Summerville Resident.

