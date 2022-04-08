SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will kick off its ‘Free Movie Friday’ series on Friday.

The Summerville Parks and Recreation Department will present ‘Moana’ during its first movie night at Gahagan Park.

Town leaders say the movie will start a little after sunset, around 8:00 p.m. “This event is perfect for everyone so grab your blankets and chair and come join us for a showing of Moana,” said organizers.

Bring your own treats! Snacks will not be sold during the movie events. No pets are allowed on the fields, you are asked to leave them at home.

Gahagan Park is located at 515 W. Boundary Street in Summerville.