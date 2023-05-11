SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders are considering making changes to how tall buildings can be in the historic district.

“What we have here in Summerville is something that everybody else wants. We have an authentic walkable, livable, shoppable downtown,” town councilman Bill McIntosh.

McIntosh wants to preserve that feeling.

“When we passed something known as the Unified Development Ordinance in 2019, or UDO, those regulations allow for this historic downtown area for you to build up to 55 feet,” he said.

But McIntosh said that means, in theory, a commercial building as high as four stories or a residential building as high as five stories could be constructed. His proposal to reduce maximum height is set for a first reading Thursday night.

The proposal would reduce that from 55 feet to 47 feet.

McIntosh said that even though that is only eight feet less, in effect, it would limit commercial buildings to three stories and residential buildings to a maximum of four stories.

He said the small building between the James Dean Theater and Eva’s Restaurant is an example of his concern. Right now, it is a real estate office – but since it’s not a historic building, in theory, if the height remains 55 feet, a developer could one day apply to tear it down and build a four to five-story building.

Thursday night’s meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.