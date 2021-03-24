Summerville lottery player wins $200K after playing the same numbers twice

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in Summerville won $200,000 after playing the same lottery numbers twice.

“If I’m going to play it once, more is better,” the lucky winner told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery.

He purchased two identical Palmetto Cash 5 tickets at the Beer and Tobacco Outlet on North Main Street in Summerville for the St. Patrick’s Day drawing.

Lottery officials say his numbers 2, 4, 5, 6, 9 matched to win $100,000 on each of his two tickets.

The Beer and Tobacco Outlet in Summerville received a commission of $2,000 for selling both tickets.