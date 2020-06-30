Summerville Magistrate Court closed, hearings cancelled, following possible COVID-19 exposure

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Dorchester County officials announced that the Dorchester County Magistrate Court located at the Troy Knight Judicial Center in Summerville will be closed for the remainder of the week, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The center will undergo a deep cleaning/sanitizing.

Due to the closure, all civil, criminal, and traffic court hearings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be rescheduled. Additionally, all filings must now be submitted to the St. George Magistrate Court (5200 E. Jim Bilton Blvd.) until further notice.

Dorchester County expects cases scheduled for the week of July 6 to proceed as scheduled, but notes that they are subject to change if circumstances warrant.