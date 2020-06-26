Summerville man arrested for possessing multiple files of ‘child sexual abuse material’

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Summerville man has been arrested on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Kevin John Ollerdisse.

Investigators said Ollerdisse possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on June 23rd and is being charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators worked with the Summerville Police Department in making the arrest.