Summerville man arrested for solicitation of a minor

Dorchester County News

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 53-year-old Summerville man has been arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor.

Gene Clark Davis was arrested by the Summerville Police Department on Friday after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators say Davis solicited a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to a minor.

Davis is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

