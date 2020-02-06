Summerville man arrested on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Breaking News
Deven Lewis Vandeneynde

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County apprehended a 24-year-old man for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Deven Lewis Vandeneynde of Summerville was arrested Thursday following a joint investigation with Homeland Security, which originated in England.

Authorities say he was placed on the sex offender registry in January after being charged and convicted by the United States Army for similar incidents that happened at Fort Carson in El Paso, Colorado.

Vandeneynde was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

