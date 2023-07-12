SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing more than a dozen charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Johnathan Alexander Wade, 34, was arrested on Monday and charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said an investigation was opened into Wade after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation found that Wade possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Wade faces up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted.