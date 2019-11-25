Summerville man dreams of winning the lottery, buys ticket, wins $250K

Live Now
Kevin Miller (Photo courtesy SCEL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Just in time for the holidays! A North Charleston man is celebrating his $250,000 win after buying a lottery ticket on his way to work.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, Kevin Miller told lottery officials that he had a dream he won the lottery.

A few days later, on his way to work, he stopped in at the Circle K on W. 5th St. in Summerville and bought a ticket.

“I hesitated on buying the ticket, because I was in a hurry and the guy in front of me in line was taking a long time,” he said.

But he’s so glad he waited. Patience led to him buying a winning $250,000 lottery ticket that day.

Miller and his fiancée are buying a new house with the prize money, said lottery officials.

The Circle K on West 5th Street in Summerville received a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

