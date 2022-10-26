SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will spend over a decade behind bars for a 2019 incident in which he sexually assaulted a teen girl.

According to First Circuit Solicitor, David Pascoe, a Dorchester County jury deliberated for over three hours Tuesday before finding Anthony Brown (58) guilty. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The charges stem from a May 2019 incident that occurred when Brown was living with a family friend. According to a press release, Brown — who is a convicted sex offender — was living with a family friend in Summerville and was left home alone with three children.

A 13-year-old girl fell asleep in the living room “and awoke to find Brown sexually assaulting her.” She ran to her room, hid in a closet, and called 911.

When Dorchester County deputies arrived, Brown met them at the front door and said he would get the victim from her room, but ran out the back door.

Brown was previously convicted of rape in 1983 and has been convicted multiple times of failing to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registry.