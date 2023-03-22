DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man convicted for trafficking cocaine and possessing marijuana has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to a court solicitor.

Derrick Boyd, 46, was arrested following a traffic stop conducted by deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office in May 2021 in the area of Harleyville.

During the traffic stop, Boyd admitted to having almost two ounces of marijuana in his possession, and that the drugs were inside a bag underneath the driver’s seat. Boyd was the passenger of the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found about three ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and several small baggies. Authorities also found $1600 in cash in Boyd’s possession, the solicitor states.

Boyd was then taken into custody and booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center. During a strip search at the jail, deputies found that Boyd hid over 28 grams of cocaine.

In all, Boyd was charged and convicted of trafficking cocaine (third offense) and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced without parole.

The solicitor notes that Boyd carries an extensive criminal record on several drug offenses from 1999 to 2019.