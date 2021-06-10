Summerville man sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor after guilty plea

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the South Carolina Attorney General’s office that files of child sexual abuse material has been uploaded to a social media page in February of 2019.

The case was investigated by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and after obtaining subscriber information from the social media page, deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Jordan Gerald.

According to AG Alan Wilson’s office, Gerald confirmed that he was responsible for the page. An examination of his phone showed he was using an online storage system to access thousands of files of child sexual abuse material.

Gerald pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Thursday.

The judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to serving seven years in prison to be followed by three years of probation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Additionally, Gerald also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of second-degree domestic violence stemming from an unrelated domestic violence case.

Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently with the Attorney General’s case.