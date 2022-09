Photo: Mary Edwards with Town of Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville resident will appear on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Monday night.

According to the Town of Summerville, Lenny Larkin of Summerville will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

Larkin is the IT Director for the Town of Summerville.

Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.