SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly punched a hole through his neighbor’s wall, put a deputy in a headlock, and potentially threw a pipe bomb at law enforcement.

According to SPD, officers were called to a residence on West Doty Avenue in reference to a civil disturbance. The complainant told police that a neighbor — identified as John Braswell — smashed through the wall to their adjoining trailer.

Officers tried to speak to Braswell, but he refused to comply. The report states that Braswell said he had “diplomatic immunity” and that he was not going to speak to law enforcement.

Braswell had an active warrant out of Dorchester County for obstructing a court order, so SPD requested Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies respond to the scene as well.

DCSO entered Braswell’s trailer through the unlocked front door and tried to speak to Braswell, who remained in a bedroom.

According to the report, Braswell “became irate and appeared to throw a large object at the bedroom door.” When deputies entered the bedroom, an SPD officer with Marine Corps experience noticed what appeared to be a pipe bomb sitting next to the bedroom door. Braswell was also holding a lighter when deputies entered the room.

Deputies attempted to take Braswell into custody, but he resisted and put one of the deputies in a headlock. SPD officers and DCSO deputies were able to restrain Braswell and take him into custody.

SPD said that a second device “which appeared to be a homemade firearm” was found in the kitchen.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad was called in to dismantle the pipe bomb and nearby homes were evacuated.

Braswell was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center and charged with possessing an article designed to cause damage by fire.

SPD said that federal authorities and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.