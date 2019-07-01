Summerville man’s trailer stolen for 2nd time

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville resident is hoping that the public can help him find his stolen trailer that had thousands of dollars of tools inside it, nearly three years after a different trailer was stolen from him, at the same location.

Glenn Powell’s 20-foot, grey, Diamond Cargo trailer was reported stolen around 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28 from the Morningstar Storage unit location at 4400 Ladson Road. In September 2016, a similar trailer was stolen from him, back when the location was operating as Devon Self Storage.

The trailer had approximately $20,000 dollars of tools inside it.

“It is my mobile office is what it is,” said Powell, the owner of Trim Pros, a trim carpenter company.

Powell dropped it off around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, then was later alerted at 7:58 pm with a text message from the trailer’s alarm system, letting him know that someone was moving it.

“My alarm went off on my trailer and I jumped in the truck, drove up there and within five minutes I was there and my trailer was gone,” said Powell.

The trailer had an audible alarm with lights activated when it was taken. A witness told Summerville Police that they saw a white pick up truck driving away with a cargo trailer that had an audible alarm, that evening. The witness was unable to provide a vehicle make or description of the driver.

Powell said he was told that a surveillance camera captured a “crystal clear” image of a vehicle taking away the trailer. Summerville Police told News 2 on Monday that the agency is waiting to obtain the surveillance video from the storage business.

The trailer has a New York Giants license plate frame, sideswipe damage on the driver-side and a hole in it on the front passenger-side.

The other trailer that was owned by Powell was recovered in November 2016 at Gene’s Pawn Shop in Goose Creek. Most of his valuable tools were no longer in the trailer when it was found.

Powell said the new owners of the storage business installed cameras and he took precautions as well when he got his next trailer.

“I took out insurance, bought different types of locks and the new ownership put up new cameras and everything and they still… I can’t believe it happened to me again,” said Powell.

He is hoping that someone in the busy Oakbrook area saw the trailer on Friday night and has more information that could help police recover it.

Anyone with information about the stolen trailer is asked to call the Summerville Police Department at (843) 851-4100.