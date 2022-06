SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring on Thursday announced that he will not seek reelection in 2023.

Waring made the announcement informally during a Town Council meeting while discussing a proposed increase in taxes.

He was first elected in 2019.

News 2 has reached out to the town for additional comment.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.