SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Medical Center announced this week it will add dozens of new inpatient beds as they work to meet growing needs in the community.

The $66.8 million, 56-bed inpatient project will increase the medical center’s bed count by 40%, bringing the total to 174 licensed beds.

Leaders say the project will add 30 medical/surgical private beds, 14 intensive care unit beds, 12 progressive care unit private beds, and 64,000 square feet of new space.

Jeff Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Summerville Medical Center, said that with the hospital being in one of the Lowcountry’s fastest growing areas, it is vital they add capacity and clinical programs to meet demand.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive care in the heart of Dorchester County for all those who need us, for many years to come,” he said.

Maury Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Summerville Medical Center, added that the need for healthcare services has grown tremendously in the past three years.

“We are excited to offer our patients private, state-of-the-art rooms to complement our exceptional medical staff and care team. The additional capacity will allow us to grow our existing programs and add new services,” Baker said.

Construction is expected to begin in August of this year with an estimated completion in spring 2025.