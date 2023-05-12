SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Gregg Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun at a Summerville High School administrator.

According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), the student and two friends were in the parking lot of Summerville High School Monday afternoon. They asked an administrator for a ride and when she told them no, the suspect “walked in front of her car and pulled a black handgun out of his front right waistband and pointed it at her,” the report states.

The group ran into the woods, then went to a nearby Tastee Freeze.

After days of working to identify the students, officers learned who the student with the gun was. They located the suspect on Tuesday at the Gates Apartments. When officers approached, the suspect “put his right hand in his pants,” according to the report. Officers yelled at him to put his hands up and he complied. A boxcutter was later found in his waistband.

The juvenile was turned over to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, then to his guardian.

On Wednesday, officers tried to make contact with the suspect’s guardian to arrange a surrender. They were unable to reach his mother, so they located him at school and took him into custody there.

The suspect was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and carrying a weapon on school grounds.