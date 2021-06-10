Summerville Movies in the Park happening Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday will host the third Movies in the Park at Wassamassaw Park.

A screening of Toy Story 4 will begin at dusk — roughly 8:45 p.m.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the Summerville Police Department will be on hand with their Ice Cream Truck, and kids will be invited to tour fire trucks.

Free popcorn will be available during the movie, and viewers can bring snacks, and meals to enjoy.

Everyone is asked to bring their own chairs and blankets, and to practice social distancing.