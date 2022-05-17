WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville native is among the newest members of a group hand-selected to represent the U.S. Navy at high-profile events.

Seaman Carter Gill joined the Navy after graduating from Summerville High School in 2021.

He stood out for his “strict military order and discipline,” as well as his “close order drill, coordination, and timing,” which led to his selection for the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard 10-week training program.

The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of four groups: the drill team, color guard, casket bearers, and firing party. They “represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s Capitol,” including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials. They also bear caskets and perform the signature 21 Gun Salute during Navy funerals.

Gill said that “being specially selected to come… to the Capitol of the United States, completing the Alpha Company Training, and becoming a Ceremonial Guardsman” is the highlight of his Naval career to date.