DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek.

The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved following flooding from hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

But residents who live along the creek said the problem was never fixed.

“The water was up to my waist in the entire house,” explained Pamela Gissick four years ago. She lives next to Summerwood in Tranquil Estates.

News 2 took the renewed concerns to Dorchester County Councilman David Chinnis, who said the Army Corps of Engineers has to handle the issue.

“When we started reaching out, we initially requested the local corps to accept it as a project. They were incredibly quick, like two weeks, to get us a response- they forwarded to the South Atlantic region in Atlanta,” he said. “Those folks were the same thing. Unfortunately, at that point in time, it went to DC and died.”

We called the Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the issue with them.

“We have an existing project on Chandler in Eagle Creek,” said Brian Williams, a program manager with the corps. “We’re talking about near miles Jamison Road and Ladson Road in Dorchester County.”

Williams said the project is designed to do what it can to help.

“We call it flood risk management because it’s kind of a misnomer to say your “controlling” anything. What we’re really doing is we’re trying to reduce the risk of flooding to homeowners and infrastructure.”

They do believe there is a problem with flooding in this area. “Unfortunately, we just haven’t had the ability to get the funding to do that study yet,” said Williams.

One problem is that so many floods have happened across the country.

“As you look across the nation, flooding event after flooding event all throughout the country and so competition is high and the dollars only stretch so far.”

Chinnis said the county owns 50-plus acres near the creek.

“I believe County Council would, as a whole, agree to turn the entire land over to the corps to use it as mitigation use to dig a giant retention pond, so when that stream overflows, it overflows into that,” he said.

But the flood study has to be done first. Chinnis said they are talking with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s Office about funding.

So here we are, four years later… “It’s really something that has to be combated.”