SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville town leaders announced Wednesday they would not add a pay-to-park item to their agenda in the foreseeable future.

Town leaders last month proposed charging people for a free parking garage in the downtown area to help offset the cost of maintenance for the building.

But those same town leaders announced Wednesday morning the proposal would not be taken up in the foreseeable future.

Summerville Town Councilman Russ Touchberry said with such strong momentum in the downtown area, the town had no intent on impeding that momentum by charging to park in the downtown garage.

Town leaders said they are happy to listen to community members who opposed the idea and appreciate all feedback.