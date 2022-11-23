SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers who were pulled over by Summerville Police officers were surprised when they received a frozen turkey rather than a ticket.

In what has become somewhat of a tradition for the Summerville Police Department, officers presented frozen turkeys in lieu of citations to some citizens who committed minor traffic infractions this week.

“Every year the Summerville Police Department hands out turkeys around this time right before Thanksgiving … so we stop cars and give out turkeys,” one officer explained to a stopped vehicle.

Officers reminded drivers to be safe and obey the rules of the road.

The department has previously said the technique is used as an opportunity to help bridge the gap between police and the community.

—

Video courtesy Summerville Police Department.