SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Several drivers who were stopped by Summerville officers Wednesday were surprised with frozen turkeys instead of tickets.

The “Turkey, No Ticket” initiative is an annual tradition of the Summerville Police Department.

“Every year, we have a special tradition where we surprise drivers with a complimentary turkey instead of giving them a traffic ticket,” an SPD post on social media states. “We understand how hectic this time of year can be, so we aim to bring a little more joy and sweetness to your day.”

Watch the video provided by SPD:

The turkeys were donated by the Harris Teeter on Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville.