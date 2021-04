SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Parks and Recreation Department on Friday will kick off the first Movies in the Park event of the season with Frozen 2.

The event will be at Gahagan Park and will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the family-friendly event.

Everyone in attendance is asked to be respectful of social distancing practices, and masks are strongly encouraged.