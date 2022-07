SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) temporarily closed roads after a 30-foot tree fell on Monday.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m., SPD shut down Parkwood Drive and Simmons Avenue as crews worked to clear the tree.

The road reopened around 2:30 p.m.

