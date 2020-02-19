Summerville PD: 31-year-old wanted on four outstanding warrants related to property crime

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Summerville need your help locating a 31-year-old man who they say is wanted on four outstanding warrants for property crime enhancement.

Brett Anthony Thrower is currently wanted by the Summerville Police Department.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’06” 135 lbs.

Anyone with information about Thrower’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.