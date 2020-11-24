Summerville PD accepting toy donations for children in need this holiday season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is collecting toys for children in need this holiday season.

It’s part of the department’s 2020 Christmas Outreach Program, which they say is in full effect.

They are looking for myriad items including arts and crafts, baby dolls, barbies, books, basketballs, board games, hot wheels, legs, Marvel superheroes, nerf toys, remote control cars, roller blades, and science kits.

Police are also accepting cash donations at the Records window in the police headquarters lobby.

The new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police department.