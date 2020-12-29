Summerville PD announces enforcement and traffic checkpoints amid end of year parties and late nights

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement across the Lowcountry will be out in full force on New Year’s Eve to curb reckless and intoxicated driving.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department will have extra patrols and two checkpoints on December 31st as they attempt to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes and deaths, especially among those attending end of year parties.

“Statistically, South Carolina is the most dangerous state in the country to drive, with nearly half of all fatal accidents involving an impaired driver,” said Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department.

Checkpoints in Summerville will begin at 8:00 p.m. and include locations on South Main Street and Stallsville Loop.

Lt. Hirsch reminds citizens that there are a number of alternatives to drinking and driving, like calling a friend or family member, requesting a taxi, or using your smartphone to order a ride share service.

We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straight-forward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.