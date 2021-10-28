Summerville PD announces Halloween Weekend checkpoints

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department on Thursday announced a series of traffic checkpoints that will be in place over Halloween weekend.

On Friday and Saturday nights, there will be checkpoints beginning at midnight at South Hickory Street and West Richardson Avenue.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, extra patrols will be on the roads watching for intoxicated drivers and ensuring drivers slow down for trick-or-treaters.

According to Summerville PD, “South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the country” when it comes to drunk driving, “with nearly half of all fatal accidents involving an impaired driver.”