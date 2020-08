SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in investigating the shooting of 5-year-old Italia Lomelli-Graham.

On the evening of August 6, Lomelli-Graham was struck by gunfire while playing inside her home on Langley Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Buchanan at (843) 285-7305 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-111.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of suspects.